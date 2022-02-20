Brokerages Set DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Price Target at $33.58

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.58.

DCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 3.28.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

