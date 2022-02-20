Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Target Price at $92.39

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.39.

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203,008 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,538 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,932,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,375 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,098 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BNS opened at $71.99 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.7817 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

