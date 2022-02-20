Pendle Hits One Day Volume of $746,001.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a market cap of $22.45 million and approximately $746,001.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00044565 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.60 or 0.06855309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,288.31 or 1.00045023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049456 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00051645 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

