Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 82,491 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,348,000 after purchasing an additional 305,072 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 242,959 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMRE stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

