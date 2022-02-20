Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COMP. Roth Capital began coverage on Compass in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of COMP stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Compass has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a PE ratio of -3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Compass had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Compass will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $1,177,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $89,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,510 shares of company stock worth $1,270,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

