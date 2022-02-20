Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLL. Cowen increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $64.46 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 2.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

