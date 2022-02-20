Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 31.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 328,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Domo were worth $27,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Domo in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Domo by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,235,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,698,000 after buying an additional 52,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 9.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,469,000 after buying an additional 46,846 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.04. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.70.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

