Two Sigma Investments LP Has $27.51 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 306,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,342 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $27,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after acquiring an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $763,101,000 after buying an additional 120,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NetApp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $428,905,000 after buying an additional 346,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $411,579,000 after buying an additional 95,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,724,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,347,000 after buying an additional 50,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.32.

In other news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

