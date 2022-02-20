iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5,525.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $789,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,478,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $134.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.79. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $114.30 and a 52-week high of $144.15.

