GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,018,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,140 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $37,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.32.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.