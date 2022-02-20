30,598 Shares in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Purchased by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TBT. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 230.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBT opened at $19.10 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

