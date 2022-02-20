Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 38,388 Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Two Sigma Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,388 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 447.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 153,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 125,305 shares during the period. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $4,489,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $1,295,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QID opened at $20.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

