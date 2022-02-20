Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives $22.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of CURLF stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

