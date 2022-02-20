Two Sigma Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Two Sigma Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $151.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.79 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.83 and its 200 day moving average is $152.16.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
