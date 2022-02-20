Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $238.61 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.78 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

