Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $238.61 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.78 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.23.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.