Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Sold by SailingStone Capital Partners LLC

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,686,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 205,026 shares during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources accounts for about 17.5% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $69,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 614.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 825,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,428,000 after purchasing an additional 50,989 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRQ opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.95.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. dropped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.61.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

