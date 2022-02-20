Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Sold by SailingStone Capital Partners LLC

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,686,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 205,026 shares during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources accounts for about 17.5% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $69,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 614.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 825,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,428,000 after purchasing an additional 50,989 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TRQ opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.95.
Turquoise Hill Resources Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ).
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.