NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,776.31

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,776.31 ($24.04) and traded as low as GBX 1,560 ($21.11). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,575 ($21.31), with a volume of 56,847 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £736.64 million and a P/E ratio of 143.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,776.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,690.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06.

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from NB Private Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. NB Private Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

In related news, insider Wilken von Hodenberg acquired 16,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,818 ($24.60) per share, with a total value of £299,061 ($404,683.36).

About NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.