bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $125.66

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.66 and traded as low as $110.71. bioMérieux shares last traded at $110.71, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

BMXMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. AlphaValue upgraded bioMérieux to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised bioMérieux from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, bioMérieux has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.35.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.