HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Position Decreased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total value of $1,051,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,218 shares of company stock worth $17,007,161 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen raised HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $759.96.

HubSpot stock opened at $497.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $669.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of -297.96 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

