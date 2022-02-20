DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE stock opened at $119.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.57 and its 200 day moving average is $116.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

