General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

