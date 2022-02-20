Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $594,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,800. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

