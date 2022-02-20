Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 29.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.5% during the third quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 64,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 30,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 321,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,302,000 after purchasing an additional 232,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CI opened at $228.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.41%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

