Toroso Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 3,585.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after buying an additional 224,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HAIL opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $66.98.

