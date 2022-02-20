Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

