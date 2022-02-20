126,182 Shares in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTU. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,238,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,840,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 119.7% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 921,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 501,865 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 312.3% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 905,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 686,111 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Altitude Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

