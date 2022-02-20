Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth $37,968,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth $21,831,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 407.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after acquiring an additional 341,340 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 53.2% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 883,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,536,000 after acquiring an additional 307,051 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JHG stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

