iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Position Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,258,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,377 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $128,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $100.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.83. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

