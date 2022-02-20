UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,673,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $148,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 521,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after acquiring an additional 505,978 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,625,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,062,000 after acquiring an additional 423,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after acquiring an additional 278,054 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 197,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,144,000 after acquiring an additional 196,626 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

ACWX stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $59.19.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.