UBS Group AG Sells 241,654 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,852,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 241,654 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Mplx were worth $138,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 33.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 18.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.71.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.60%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $83,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.