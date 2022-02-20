UBS Group AG Sells 241,654 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,852,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 241,654 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Mplx were worth $138,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 33.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 18.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MPLX stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.71.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.60%.
In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $83,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.
Mplx Profile
MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mplx (MPLX)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).
Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.