UBS Group AG Acquires 176,160 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,513,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $176,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INFO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 44.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,114,000 after acquiring an additional 71,760 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,591,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in IHS Markit by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 748,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,349,000 after purchasing an additional 296,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in IHS Markit by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,329,000 after purchasing an additional 372,338 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $107.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.14 and its 200 day moving average is $122.91. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.44 and a 12 month high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

