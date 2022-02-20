Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10 to $0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.5 million to $81.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.79 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.360 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $746.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CMBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cambium Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.11.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

