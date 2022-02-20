United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $9.45 Million Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 482.2% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 331.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMB stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.09 and a 200-day moving average of $109.01. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $113.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

