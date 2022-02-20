SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $10,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SAP by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in SAP by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of SAP opened at $115.71 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.14. The company has a market cap of $142.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

