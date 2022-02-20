Jeremy Wacksman Sells 662 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $41,619.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $189.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,887,000 after buying an additional 1,706,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,231,000 after buying an additional 2,041,490 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,769,000 after buying an additional 2,199,794 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,935,000 after buying an additional 1,754,048 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,550,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on Z. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.