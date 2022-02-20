Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE ABM opened at $43.44 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.