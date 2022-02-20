Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 6,132 Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 10.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,823,000 after buying an additional 37,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $326,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,576 shares of company stock worth $5,431,937. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPI opened at $180.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.71. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

