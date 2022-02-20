Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 1,096,646 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 313.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096,646 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $76,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,888,000 after purchasing an additional 216,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,047,000 after purchasing an additional 46,108 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 743.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.93. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.958 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.