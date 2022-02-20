KB Financial Partners LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STLA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stellantis by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,166,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after buying an additional 68,107 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Stellantis by 181.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Stellantis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,636,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,972,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Stellantis during the second quarter valued at $2,424,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the second quarter valued at $10,327,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

STLA opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 126.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

