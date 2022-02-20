Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,918 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 63.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 105,829 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 708.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 116,735 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 117,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 315,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,557,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

