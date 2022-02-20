Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.

Chubb stock opened at $204.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.07 and a 1 year high of $211.78. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

