The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Holdings Raised by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.19%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

