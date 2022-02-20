Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 75,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.06.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $47.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

