Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

CFR opened at $141.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.38%.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

