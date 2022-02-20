Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Trimmed by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 302,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,649,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.29.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking stock opened at $2,616.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,418.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,366.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,053.57 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

