United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 4,385 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after acquiring an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,644,000 after acquiring an additional 416,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PayPal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,724,000 after acquiring an additional 278,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PayPal by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 923,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.96. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.03 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and sold 26,559 shares worth $4,722,582. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

