626,754 Shares in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 626,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,870,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AUPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

