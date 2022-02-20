Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,333 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $14,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of PPL by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 67,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.10 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

