Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 115,752 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,752 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $15,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Gentex by 11.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Gentex by 308.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Gentex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,820 shares of company stock worth $1,285,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.85 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.81.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

