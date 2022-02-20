Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127,703 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $22.41.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.